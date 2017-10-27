Samruddhi Corridor made only to reinstate Radheshyam who was accused in the Telgi stamp scam: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a decision to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor in order to rehabilitate controversial bureaucrat Radheshyam Mopalwar.

Chavan said that Mopalwar was accused in the Telgi stamp scam and even then he has been given responsibility of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ pet project — the Samruddhi corridor. “Mopalwar was sidelined after allegations of playing the role of mediator in land dealings with farmers for the Samruddhi corridor and the audio tape was viral on social media. Now, the state government is planning to rehabilitate him at Samruddhi corridor project.”

Chavan claimed that Mopalwar would be appointed as head of the SPV, Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Limited (NMSCEL) after his retirement. Mopalwar will retire in February next year. Chavan fsaid that Mopalwar is an influential bureaucrat and the inquiry officials against him were changed according to his opinion. Last month, on September 9, special investigation team (SIT) member Pravin Padwal, additional police commissioner was replaced by Raosaheb Dattatray Shinde, ACP of protection and security department.