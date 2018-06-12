Salman Khan’s security beefed up by Mumbai Police after plot to kill him unearthed

After the plan to kill Salman Khan surfaced, now the Mumbai Police have beefed up the security of the Bollywood megastar. The plan to kill Salman Khan surfaced when a Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police arrested gangster Sampat Nehra and found that he was working on killing the superstar.

A senior police official from Mumbai Police told Hindustan Times, “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan.” The official also said that personal bodyguards have not been provided to Salman Khan from the force yet.

The Haryana police have learned that Nehra was planning to kill the actor for past few months. Nehra was arrested from Hyderabad. He was a sharpshooter with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang of Rajasthan, reported Hindustan Times.