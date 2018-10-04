Runway repair work of Mumbai airport to begin from October 23

Mumbai: Mumbai airport will undertake runway maintenance and repair in two phases between October and March, a move that is likely to affect as many as 300 flights per day during the period, the airport said Wednesday.

Due to the work, both the runways– 09/27 and 14/32– will remain shut for operations between 11 am and 5 pm on October 23, a spokesperson said. In the second phase, the maintenance and repair work on the intersection will be carried out between February 7 and March 30 (except on March 21) from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The GVK group-run Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest in the country, has two crossing runways–09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway). The last time such a work was carried out in 2009-10, the official said.

While the primary runway can handle up to 50 arrivals and departures an hour against the decalred capacity of 46, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements an hour.The airport handles about 1,000 flights a day on average.