RTI activist shot dead in daylight, does City care?

Timeline:

October 15: Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Vira was shot dead at point blank range at his house in Kalina

October 16: The prime accused Razzak Khan and his son Amjad Khan were detained by Mumbai police.

October 17: Razzak Khan and his son Amjad Khan were arrested by Mumbai police. They were produced before Bandra Court and were sent to police custody

October 18: The case was transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch unit VIII for further investigation

Mumbai: The Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhupendra Vira was shot dead at point blank range at his residence in a chawl in Kalina, Santa Cruz (East) late evening on October 15 over a property dispute with a local land mafia Razzak Khan, who is an ex-corporator.

His wife was at home when the incident took place but she could hear the gun shot.

Mumbai police were quick to solve the case with the arrests of Razzak Khan and his elder son Amjad. Khan and his sons are accused of being involved in a number of illegal businesses like land grabbing, illegal construction, running illegal hookah bar, etc.

Vira, 61, was campaigning against the illegal encroachment and the powerful land mafia in and around Kalina area. Vira had managed to send at least 175 notices to Khan for the demolition of illegal construction in Kalina area and many more were about to be sent. But he was shot killed.

Vira’s family claims that he had registered at least 31 non-cognisable cases in Vakola police station but Khan had not stopped threatening him to take back the property cases lodged against him.

The RTI activist, who had been staying in the chawl for over four decades, is survived by his wife, one married daughter and two sons. Vira was about to sell his three-bed room house in chawl and spend rest of his life with sons, who live in different states.

The case was later transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch unit VIII for further investigation.