RTI activist lodges complaint against Chhota Rajan gang for threatening him

Mumbai: Right to Information (RTI) activist and social worker Shailesh Jagannath Shetty has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against the Chhota Rajan gang for threatening him.

However, he too faces charges of extortion and allegiance to the Rajan gang as a counter-complaint has been filed against him.

Shetty has submitted a complaint at the Tilak Nagar police station against Prasad Kotian, Rajesh Rajusth, Vijay Pedunkar, Vinod Tiwari, Raju Dalvi, Shivkumar Tiwari, Sant Kumar Shukla and Dhiraj Muljibhai Patel alias Dhiraj kaka who are all members of the Rajan gang.

In a letter submitted to Mumbai police (a copy which is with this newspaper), Shetty has said these gangsters have been threatening locals from Chembur and Tilak Nagar area. The members of the gang have been trying to usurp the Tata power ground at Chembur.

In 2013, members of the gang had attacked Shetty. The complaint also states that the Tilak Nagar police officials have been harassing Shetty and shielding members of the gang.

Shetty is also the owner of a restaurant at Pestom Sagar at Chembur. He has been fighting against social elements for five years.

He remained unavailable for comment and has switched off his cell phone.

Interestingly, a First Information Report was filed by Patel against Shetty in 2013. Patel, a senior citizen, was running Neelam, a social club at Peston nagar at Chembur since the year 2004.

In 2010, Patel had to undergo an open heart surgery as he was advised by the doctors to rest and he shut down the social club. Patel used to give donations to Shailesh Shetty for his blood donation camp and for his other activities which continued to do so even after Neelam was shut down.

“In 2013, when Shetty asked me to pay the donation, I refused. Shetty along with Rajesh Rajusth threatened me for not paying up. Since then I have been getting threats from him,” alleged Patel.

As per the FIR, Shetty runs an organisation in the name of ‘Disha,’ which is a propaganda tool to extort money from innocent businessmen and slum dwellers.

Patel has also alleged that Ravi Ram Rattesar, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, has been threatening him and has alleged Shetty has joined hands with Rajan gang members.

As per the application letter, “The intentions of false allegations are only to misguide the police department and harass me to extort money through donations.”

According to an official from Tilak Nagar police station, “The associates of Rajan who are presently underground would frequently visit Neelam social club. The club was started in 1995 by Dhiraj Patel which was used for gambling activities. We have taken cognisance of the complaint registered by Shailesh Shetty.”

