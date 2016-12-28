Rs 45 lakh in new currency notes seized in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai crime branch unit-3 seized Rs 45 lakh in new currency of Rs 2000 denomination at Kharghar on Monday night. The crime branch sleuths detained five people for storing it inside a shop.

“Based on a tip-off, we raided PAT Infra and Agro at Prathamesh Apartment at Sector-19 and found 2,250 notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination. We have seized the cash and detained the persons,” said Nitin Kasaudikar, ACP (crime).

“On Monday evening, we received a tip-off that new notes have been stored in a shop in Kharghar. The cash was reportedly taken there to exchange with demonetised notes in lieu of hefty commissions. The shop from where we recovered the cash sells milk,” he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as JaidashTelwane (34), Suresh Pathak (32), Iqbal Patel (46), Mahesh Patel (31) and Zuber Patel (30).

“We have informed the I-T department about the cash. Officials from the I-T department will do the inquiries to know the sources of the money,” added Kasaudikar.