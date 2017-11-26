RPF keeping a hawk’s eye to ensure passenger security

Mumbai : It’s nine years since attacks of 2008 led to the transition of security apparatus of Mumbai’s railway stations from local to national with intelligence wing keeping a hawk’s eye view on the ground level readiness. The current strength of Railway Protection Force (RPF) on central railway is 5400 (1923 for Mumbai suburban division), which has almost doubled as compared to the strength in 2008.

At least 600 vacancies RPF personnel’s have been filled into the current force to increase the security at railway stations. Sources in the railway police stated that there was seldom coordination between the central intelligence and railway police in the past. Today, this has become consolidated effort beyond the purview of railway police.

“A meeting is held every month with the intelligence wing officials when they come up with detailed inputs and reports suggesting improvements in passenger security. Apart from their critical inputs, we have also taken steps based on our own assessment to improve on the security,” said a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, Central Railway.

The patrol deployment plan has been redrawn and RPF personnel’s have been deployed all those areas where commuters register maximum. “Special emphasis is laid on deploying RPF personnel at the railway carshed and workshops for security reasons. At least 250 RPF personnel are posted at such spots on the central railway line,” said Sachin Bhalode, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Central Railway (CR).

Another path breaking step executed post the attacks is having a dedicated commando force of RPF. The plan was mooted for quicker response in case of a similar situation. “There is a team of 54 commandos which have been trained for urban and jungle warfare. Earlier, the dependency was more on the state or national combat forces,” said a senior RPF official.

The current RPF personnel are armed with modern weapons including the Indian National Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles and AK-47. These modern arms are automatic, accurate and light weight.

Following the recent stampede at Elphinstone road, special measures are being taken to avoid crowding, which is equally big menace like terror that can harm the commuters. “In Mumbai division, RPF central railway has at least 35 megaphones, 54 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), 11 baggage scanners. In addition, at least 2914 CCTV cameras have been installed across the railway stations,” added Bhalode.

The technology is assisted by a team of specially-trained 31 canines who are housed at four kennels at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Matunga and Kalyan. “Five more pups will be hired and will be sent for training. These dogs are trained when they are 6-month-old pups. This is the time when they are trained along with their dog handlers and support handler. The dog squad includes Labrador and Doberman pups,” added an RPF officer.

The RPF officials said the sniffer dogs training are conducted at two places-one at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Senior RPF personnel said that crowd management is now being considered to be part of the sensitization program post stampede at Elphinstone Road. “We have deployed personnel’s from Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) for crowd management,” added the official.

Total strength of RPF on central line

q 5400 personnel for CR is divided and posted at several locations including Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur. Out of this, 1923 are dedicated for Mumbai division.

q At least 1050 personnel’s are deployed on stations on the suburban section

q 250 RPF personnel’s have been deployed at carshed and workshops for security.

q On non-suburban stations like CSMT, Igatpuri, Roha and Lonavala, around 600 RPF officials are deployed.