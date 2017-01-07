Roll-on, Roll-Off services to start for truckers in Mumbai

From decongestant roads to reducing vehicular pollution and many other benefits, the RO-RO service is a valuable and much needed addition to our transportation system.

The roll-on-roll-off service for trucks is expected to decongest traffic in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Ghodbundar Road, Bhivandi, Vasai and reduce the pollution.

Indian Railways on 5 January carried out a unique RO-RO service between Pen to Boisar via Vasai Road. The first trial run was successfully carried out between these two stations.

RO-RO stands for roll-on/roll-off. It is highway system and also called piggyback transportation.

The RO-RO service has been in the operation in India and around the world. The Konkan Railway had first started the RO-RO services in India between Kolad to Surathkal in Karnataka in 1999 where trucks were loaded onto the bogeys using a ramp and elevator. These trucks and trailers were then ferried to the nearest port. With this service system in 2014-15, Konkan Railway is benefitted 47.4 crore, and in 2015-16- 53.3 crore.

At present, at least 500 such trucks ferry goods from JNPT port to Vasai and further north side of country.

The RO-RO service was a demand from the residents of Thane to decongest several roads in the vicinity. The Thane-Belapur road which connects Thane and Navi Mumbai is crucial link road between the port and the northern fringes of the city. It also acts as a link to Pune-Bengaluru highway down south and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the north. RO-RO service is expected to decongest these corridors by taking trucks off this road which in addition will reduce the vehicular pollution. A RO-Ro service rake can carry 40-50 trucks and help save approximately 10 litres of diesel per kilometres.