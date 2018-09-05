Ro-Ro ferry service from Mumbai to Alibaug expected to start from October 1

A tender was invited for operating the Ro-Ro ferry service from Bhaucha Dhakka in Mazgaon to Mandwa in Alibaug. This happened for the third time in 18 months, though earlier two attempts failed, the third attempt has finally attracted a bid from Esquire Shipping.

This is Nitin Gadkari’s project, Maharashtra Maritime Board’s CEO Vikram Kumar said, “While its technical bid was opened yesterday, the financial bid will be opened today and will be awarded to Esquire.” Ro-Ro is being executed by the MMB, a department directly controlled by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress-NCP government initiated the Ro-Ro project, but it never took off. Later, Gadkari developed the infrastructure along with the state government when he became the shipping minister. In Mandwa a breakwater was constructed for year-round travel.

A landing point for other farriers were also constructed near Ferry Wharf. The travel time to Mandwa will be one hour and the fare has not been finalised yet. The Mumbai Port Trust has made a pontoon from where the cars can be loaded onto the ferry. Recently, Nitin Gadkari said that he expected both the Ro-Ro and the Mumbai Goa cruise liner to start by October 1.