Army chief Bipin Rawat presents the President’s Colours to two Battalions of the Maratha Light Infantry

NEW DELHI: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Friday presented the President’s Colours to two Battalions of the MARATHA Light Infantry – 23 Maratha Light Infantry and 24 Maratha Light Infantry at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belgaum.

The Ceremonial Parade was commanded by Brigadier Govind Kalwad, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The President’s Colours were received by Maj Shourabh Modak and Maj Karan Joseph of the two Units, respectively.

Award of President’s Colours to a Battalion is an honour, bestowed upon in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation both during war and peace and adorns a place of pride in the Battalion. Maratha Light Infantry has a glorious history and has been conferred with eight Battle Honours, five Theatre Honours, five Maha Vir Chakras, five Ashok Chakras, 44 Vir Chakras and 15 Kirti Chakras along with various other decorations, an Army spokesman said.