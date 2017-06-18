Rly police official hit & run over by local train

Mumbai : A 57-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) official was killed after he was allegedly run over by a passing local train at Dadar station on Friday night. The incident took place when the victim was attempting to cross the railway tracks to climb the platform.

The victim has been identified as Appasaheb Patil, who was attached with Kurla police station. The incident took place at 9:45pm on Friday night.

“The incident took place when Patil was returning from his railway quarters at Dadar and was reporting to work. We found his body on the railway tracks between Dadar and Parel stations,” said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, GRP.

Patil was working as an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at Kurla railway police station. The railway police officials are yet to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or he committed suicide. An enquiry has been ordered.

“We will also record the statement of the motorman after we find out which train hit Patil on Friday night,” said an official.

The Dadar railway police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident. Sources at Dadar railway police said that Patil was set to retire on December 31, 2018. Patil is survived by his wife and two sons. Sources also said Patil’s elder son’s marriage is slated for July 1 this year.