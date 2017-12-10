Rise in sea temperatures has triggered cyclone ‘Ockhi’: IMD

Mumbai : The weathermen has attributed the rise in sea temperatures to have triggered the formation of cyclone ‘Ockhi’ in India.

This caused heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the month of December.

On December 5, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded highest rainfall in December at 36 millimetre (mm). This broke the previous record of 31.4 mm recorded on December 12, 1967.

The Skymet weather officials explained the rainfall phenomenon to be unusual as there is no rainfall during the months of December, January and February.

The officials claimed that ‘Ockhi’ had a unique phenomenon as it was originated in the sea and had also weakened in the sea itself.

“The cyclone Ockhi had originated in the coast of west of Bay of Bengal and it weakened in the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast,” said G P Sharma, President of Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet.

The weathermen has seen a unique pattern in the origination of the cyclone as it was connected to the sea. The officials stated the weather change to be driven by sea conditions.

“Sea plays a significant role on the large scale weather events taking place in the world. During when the cyclone Ockhi originated along the coast of Bay of Bengal this year, the sea temperatures were close to 30 degree Celsius which makes it viable to bring such cyclonic effects,” added Sharma.

Officials also alleged the presence of hidden forces within the atmosphere which is also likely to cause a cyclonic effect. “Such systems do not have a pattern. The cyclone Ockhi had a rare pattern as it originated from the sea and had also weakened in the sea,” added another official.

The officials raised the need of collective efforts for reducing global warming which is one of the reasons for such climate change. “There is a lack of co-operation among the parties who are required to solve problems related to global warming. It is time that efforts are being taken to find a solution to the rising effects of global warming,” added Sharma.