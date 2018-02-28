RIP Sridevi: Green corridor created to carry Sridevi’s mortal remains from airport to Lokhandwala

Mumbai: A chartered plane carrying actress Sridevi’s mortal remains landed at Mumbai’s international airport at 9.30 pm on Tuesday. A senior traffic police officer told the Free Press Journal that an ‘informal Green Corridor’ had been created from Mumbai’s international airport up to her Lokhandwala residence.

At the airport, a battery of media personnel awaited the arrival of Sridevi’s remains. But authorities manages to hoodwink the paparazzi and her body was sneaked out of the airport from Gate no 1. Elaborate security arrangements had been made at the airport with senior IPS officers present at the venue. Members of the extended Kapoor family, led by actor Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law of the actress, industrialist Anil Ambani and other close friends were at the airport.

From the airport, her mortal remains were taken in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital’s ambulance to her Lokhandwala residence, where a large number of fans, friends and relatives were waiting. Security has been beefed up at her house.