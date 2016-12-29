Ring in the New Year in style at these party places in Mumbai

It’s the time to bid farewell to 2016 and begin a next eventful year. What better than welcoming a new year with some grand celebration? Spend the New Year eve dancing on your favourite number, stuffing yourself with scrumptious food and playing games. And if you are yet to decide where to go, we bring our top five picks from and around Mumbai.

Casino Night – The Lalit

One of the biggest New Year parties of the city is back with a bang but with a new theme ‘Casino Night’. The party features three grand stages –The Royal Dome, Majestic Ballroom and Midnight pool party.

Expect 6 hours non-stop party which includes 9 massive LED bars, lip-smacking buffet meal, unlimited alcohol, 11 artists line-up and a dedicated kid’s zone. To make the night special for couples there will also be a special pool side candle light arrangement.

Where: The Lalit, Andheri

Cost: Rs 5,400 – 20,000

Midnight parade and rides – Imagica

Imagica comes with a complete package of what we call is a ‘new year party’. The night features DJ opening act by DJ Akhtar, a midnight parade, fireworks, food and fun. The parade is a treat with bright installations and vibrant costume designs, followed by spectacular fireworks. The party offers an array of cuisines and bar with cheap rate booze. Did we tell you that the thrilling rides and attractions will be open till midnight?

Where: Imagica, Khopoli

Cost: Rs 1,724 – Rs 2,224

Frat Party – Tonic

Always want to party like a pro? Or like the ones that you watched in Hollywood movies? Then head to Tonic this weekend. The bar is hosting a frat party with lots of chug competitions and drinking games. Besides, shake your leg to amazing music played from hip-hop to Bollywood, gorge of scrumptious food and gulp unlimited drinks.

Where: Tonic, Mahalakshmi

Cost: Starts at Rs 4,000

Free World Party – Take It Easy

The coolest New Year celebration showcasing four different party destinations –Goa, Dubai, London and Las Vegas –under one roof. Get an opportunity to experience these party destinations with lavish feel of Dubai with belly dance performances, luxurious tables and extensive bar. LED walls in the backdrop, EDM music and ample dance space transports you to London, Lycra neon rooftops to Goa and central round bar with Russian artists’ performances around the bar make you feel like you are in Las Vegas.

Enjoy world class cuisines and cultural activities from around the globe.

Where: Take It Easy, Andheri

Cost: Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000

Slumber Party – The Little Door

The Little Door redefines the meaning of party with their Slumber Party this New Year eve. Even though the name suggests slumber snoozing at the party is a strict no-no. The party gives you access to unlimited alcohols, array of cuisines and foot-thumping music. Also, wear the best onesies, sweatpants, nightshirts or pajamas. Not compulsory but you should to add fun factor to the night.

And the most interesting is a pillow fight as the clock strikes 12.

Where: The Little Door, Andheri

Cost: Starts from Rs 2,500