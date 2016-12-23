Review Jalayukta Shivar policy, Bombay HC advises State

Court nudge comes as jolt to CM’s pet project

Mumbai: In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked it to ‘relook’ into the implementation of Jalayukta Shivar policy. The HC also held that supplying water for ‘Shahi Snan’ is illegal and accordingly quashed an order passed by the Chief Secretary in January 2015.

Interestingly, the Jalayukta Shivar policy is considered as a ‘dream project’ of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The ruling came from a division bench presided over by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Amjad Sayed in response to a petition filed by activist Hiralal Desarda.

Desarda had contended that the government has failed to ‘scientifically’ implement the water policy and is moving ahead with the scheme without any ‘expert opinion’. He also alleged that the government has not prepared any ‘master plan’ for creating a ‘drought-free’ state by providing planned budgetary allocations. He contended that the government’s ‘arbitrary’ approach towards implementing this policy would only lead to ‘destruction’.

In its ruling, the bench said, “We have no expertise in the matter of water conservation and water management but if the contentions of the petitioner (Desarda) are correct, then the implementation of the policy would be drastic and devastating. The government’s ultimate aim must be creating a drought-free State, considering the fact that the sufficient natural resources must be available.”

“The government must consider appointing a Committee of Experts to look into the contentions of the petitioner as there is no overall or comprehensive decision taken by the government before starting the implementation of the said policy. The government can also refer the issue to the regulatory authority as enshrined under the provisions of Maharashtra Water Resources Regulation Authority (MWRRA),” the verdict reads.

Meanwhile, the bench also held the decision of the Chief Secretary to supply water for Shahi Snan from Gangapur dam as ‘illegal’ and quashed the said order.

It may be recalled that the same bench had in September directed the government not to supply water for Kumbh Mela, especially at the time of drought.