Residents of Zaveri Bazaar feel they are ‘soft targets’ for terror

Mumbai : It’s the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and various events have been organised in the city in memory of the martyrs. The attack, which claimed 164 lives and left at least 308 injured continues to haunt the minds of Mumbaikars, especially those residing at the glittering ‘Zaveri Bazaar’.

Though the market was not attacked in 2008, it experienced bomb blast thrice – 1993, 2003 and July 13, 2011, therefore, any alert or any news related to terror attacks on Mumbai makes the residents over here freeze.

Shiv Kanodia, resident of Bhuleshwar, said, “I am born and brought up in Zaveri Bazaar area but nothing has changed. The security increases only at the time when someone attacks the place and innocent people die. The narrow lanes are so risky that even if someone leaves some explosive material then it will be difficult to trace. therefore, it has become a terrorist target.”

He added many workers who work as Karigar (Goldsmith) has migrated from other countries like Bangladesh and illegally residing over here, without any resident proof they come and stay over here. Hence, the government should also keep a tight vigilance on such people movement.”

Mumbai Jewellers Association Vice President (VP) Kumar Jain who has a gold jewellery shop just opposite Mumbadevi Temple says these attacks have shivered us. He said, “The jewellery market and other is spread on 3-kilometre area. Every day five thousand people just come and leave the place for business deals. Hence, keeping a close watch only by police is quite difficult and also it’s not just the job of police but of individuals also. Everyone should be on alert. Being the economic hub of Mumbai city its obvious target for such attacks.”

CCTVs installed over here are not operational, therefore, we ourself repaired and installed the cameras, security should be tightened but at the same time the citizens too should contribute for safety, he added.