RERA to cover all new slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai

Mumbai: Although potential property buyers are relying on Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) act to save them from developers’ wrongful acts, occupants who have been rehabilitated have no such special regulatory to bank upon. The RERA committee has clarified that only the saleable area of old rehabilitated structure will come under RERA.

However, Gautam Chatterjee, RERA chairman, had recently sent a letter to SRA has directed them to register all upcoming slum projects on the website. Land of slum dwellers, that are eligible under the criteria of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), is given to a developer who builds a permanent structure for slum residents. The developer in return gets additional Floor Space Index who can then build a sale component and make profit.

According to a report, around 1,404 slum rehabilitation schemes have been sanctioned wherein Letter Of Intent(LOI) was issued. Moreover, more than 4.71 lakh tenements have been proposed to be constructed. In case, these rehabilitated slum-dwellers are cheated by their developers RERA committee will not look into the matter.

A senior official from SRA confirmed that there are umpteen number of such cases wherein the slum dwellers have registered complaints against developers. However, the committee says that the residents can resort to Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, (MCOCA) 1999 if they are being conned by developers or to solve any other disputes related to the real estate sector. Statistics show that about 37,000 complaints, of home buyers, are pending in various consumer redressal forums. Surprisingly, Mumbai, the financial capital of India alone accounts for 15,000-odd cases.

Speaking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Gautam Chatterjee, RERA chairman, said, “Occupants of rehabilitated structure do not come under RERA as acts like MCOCA have emerged as one of the stringent acts in the state. On the other hand, RERA will focus on new projects and projects without Occupation Certificates.” However, Chatterjee had recently sent a letter to SRA has directed them to register all upcoming slum projects on the website.

Basically, the parties (developer and resident) will have to fit in the criteria of RERA for their projects to be registered on the website. This is a basic criterion as the project should be RERA certified for the committee to look into the matter. The act also focuses on projects that are without an occupation certificate. An OC is issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to signify that the building is complete as per the approved plan and is in compliance with law without which it is difficult to get water and power connections. This further rules out disputes of decade-old buildings. However, the committee was recently considering to include such cases under the act as well.