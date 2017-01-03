Republic Day parade to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet today decided that the Republic Day parade on January 26 in the state will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

“The parade was organised at Marine Drive in 2014. But, due to security concerns, the official function was shifted back to Shivaji Park a year later,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“This year too, like the previous two occasions, the function will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar,” he said.

The previous Congress-NCP government had broken the old practice of the Republic day celebrations at Shivaji Park and shifted them to Marine Drive on the lines of the function and Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In another cabinet decision, the government will amend the Maharashtra Co-operative Institutions Act to regulate functioning of non-agriculture co-operative credit societies and protect the interests of depositors, said the official.

There are 15,182 credit societies in urban and rural areas.

“This will help regulate the disbursal of loan and its repayment so that credit societies do not turn into Non Performing Assets (NPAs). Similarly, the amendment will also act against incidents where the funds in credit societies are diverted to work other than loan disbursal,” he added.

The Government has also decided to strengthen Drug Regulatory System and sanctioned Rs 136.96 crore for the purpose, said the official.

“As part of the effort, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laboratory in Mumbai will be expanded. Similarly, divisional offices of FDA in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur will be modernised and new laboratories will be set up. Drug Inspectors and Data Entry operators will be hired on contract basis,” he added.

The State Council of Vocation Training (SCVT) has been granted status of a society and the cabinet approved the memorandum of association and rules and regulations, said the official.

“Because of this decision, industrial training institutes will impart vocational training as per needs of local industrial units,” he added.