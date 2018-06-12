Rename Mumbai University after Shivaji’s son ‘Sambhaji’: Maratha group

Pune: Sakal Maratha Samaj, launched a campaign in Pune in a bid to rename the University of Mumbai after the Maratha ruler Shivaji’s son ‘Sambhaji’. The group will also arrive in Mumbai next week to meet the education minister, the governor and the vice-chancellor with its request for a name change.

Sambhaji was son of Maratha ruler Shivaji, who ruled the Maratha Kingdom for nine years after his father’s demise. His reign was largely shaped by wars against the Mughal Empire. “Sambhaji’s intellectual contribution to history has often been neglected. Sambhaji Maharaj was a Sanskrit scholar and knew 14 languages. There are four major books written by him, including Budhbhushanam which deals with politics. He will be an inspiration to students of the university,” said Rajesh Khadke, convener of Sakal Maratha Samaj.

BJP MP Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Shivaji, appreciated the efforts of the Maratha group’s initiative. In response, University officials said that any name change has to be approved by the senate and the management council. Last month, two similar bids were made to rename prominent institutions elsewhere. Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu wanted the Aligarh Muslim University to be named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh, Deen Dayal Singh College in Delhi University saw efforts to change its name as Vande Matram Dyal Singh College.