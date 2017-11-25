‘Reminder March’ on Nov 28 for Ambedkar memorial

Mumbai: A city-based organisation is holding a “Reminder March” on November 28 to push for fast- tracking of construction of a proposed memorial to Dalit icon B R Ambedkar here.

The Samajik Samata Manch said the agitation is being organised to highlight the “inordinate delay” on part of the Central and Maharashtra governments to start construction of the memorial at the now defunct Indu Mill premises in Dadar.

“We have decided to hold a Reminder March on November 28 at ‘Chaityabhoomi’ (in Dadar), which will be attended by a large number of Ambedkar followers,” said manch president Vijay Kamble.

“Chaityabhoomi”, near the Dadar railway station in central Mumbai, is the site where the chief Constitution-maker was cremated.

Expressing displeasure over “inordinate delay” in executing the project, Kamble said they were “fed up” with the “empty assurances” by both the governments.

“Will this monument be ever constructed? Why hasn’t its work started? The state government has already got the possession of the Indu Mill property, but why things are not moving?” he asked.

In March this year, the state government received possession of 12.5 acres of land at Indu Mill for the memorial from the National Textiles Corporation (NTC), a central PSU.