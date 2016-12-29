Relief to Congress neta in illegal structure row as Bombay HC orders status quo

Mumbai: In a short-term respite to Congress corporator Binita Vora and her husband Mehul Vora, the Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to maintain ‘status quo’ with the alleged illegal structure constructed by the couple.

The Vora couple was in the lime light after a petition was filed by one Jitendra Janawalealleging that Binita’s husband Mehul has indulged into illegal construction activities and has constructed some structure in Vile Parle. A division bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka of the HC had in June directed the civic body to inspect the disputed structure and act in accordance with law.

Pursuant to the directions of the HC, the civic body had filed a compliance affidavit spelling out that it has given nod to regularise the structure. This affidavit was filed earlier this month.

However, Justice Oka had noted that there was a disparity in the date on which the Municipal Commissioner granted sanction and the date on which the civic body had approved Mehul’s proposal for regularising the structure. Accordingly, Justice Oka had issued show cause notice to Ajoy Mehta, the civic chief seeking to know his stand on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Subsequently, the BNC had on December 21 had issued a notice to Mehul informing him that the civic body is revoking the regularisation permission, which it had granted earlier.

Aggrieved by this notice, Mehul had approached a division bench presided over by JusticeNaresh Patil and Justice Makarand Karnik last week.