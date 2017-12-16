Reliance Energy owes Maharashtra government taxes amounting to Rs 1,452 crore

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation through a Right to Information (Act) query, activist Anil Galgali has learnt Anil Ambani owned M/s Reliance Energy has not paid Electricity Duty and other taxes amounting to Rs 1,452 crore to the government of Maharashtra. Interestingly, REL is seen to have recovered these duty and taxes from their customers, but failed to pay the state.

“The electric distribution department of REL recovered an amount of Rs 14,51,69,15,200 from its customers during the month of October 2016 to October 2017 but has failed to transfer this money to the exchequer, of Maharashtra government,” RTI has unearthed. Galgali had sought learn the status of electricity duty and electricity tax paid to the government of Maharashtra by the Reliance Energy after it had recovered from their customers. There was also a reply furnished by the electricity inspector of Santacruz division Minakshi Wathore who confirmed the query.