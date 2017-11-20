Record-setting replacement mega block held at Thane

Mumbai: At least 300 labourers risked their lives and did a commendable job of replacing at least 3.1 kilometres of rail during a mega block operated near Thane section on Sunday. On the same day, the central railway set a record of undertaking the ‘longest rail replacement’ on a single day of mega block.

On Sunday, the mega block was undertaken between Thane to Vashi and Thane to Mulund section for rail replacement work. At least 260 metres of long railway panel (track pieces) was brought from a steel plant situated in Bhilai located in Chattisgarh. These were transported through a train and brought to the city in order to use them as replacement.

“At least 24 such panels were removed and replaced with new panels during the 4-hour-long mega block between 11:20 am to 4:20 pm on Sunday,” said a central railway official. At least three departments which include Over-Head Equipment, Signalling and Operating department and Engineering were roped in to initiate the process of operating a mega block.

“A single metre of rail weighs at least 60 kilograms. The labourers have done a commendable job as the entire work is done manually,” added the official. As a safety measure, the concerned departments undertook a block on both the sections to avoid any untoward incident of run over by a train. “At least 20,000 rail clips, hooks which are clipped to the tracks were hammered out during the replacement work.

It involves hard labour work as any improper work could cause fatal injuries. These workers are first trained to pick such heavy equipment,” added the official. During the rail replacement work, the clips were again hammered in to replace it with new panels.

“An equipment called ‘crobar’ is used to lift the railway panel and replacing them with the new ones.

We are required to monitor the work by visiting the site and ensuring that sufficient labourers are present at the site. Such work requires dedication and motivation to complete the work on time,” added the official.