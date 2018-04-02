Real-time developmental data collection starts from today in four districts of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Real-time collection of socio-human data of four districts in the state would begin from today as part of a NITI Aayog programme to bring about speedy improvement there, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Sunday. “Osmanabad, Gadchiroli, Washim and Nandurbar are the four districts in Maharashtra which have been chosen among the 101 nationwide by the NITI Aayog under its ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme. The real-time data entry of these districts will commence from Monday,” Patil said.

The programme has a mechanism by which the performance of these 101 districts. among the most under-developed, would be ranked on 49 indicators so that various schemes can be evaluated based on their execution, implementation and benefits, a senior Finance department official said.

“There will be 81 heads under which data will be collected in areas of development like health and nutrition, agriculture, water resources, education, financial inclusion and skill development, basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, banking facilities among others,” the official said.

He said that the data would be available for public viewing in order to make the entire process transparent and accountable. “The idea is to converge the schemes of the Central and state governments and collaborate in order to strengthen these districts by identifying low-hanging fruits for immediate improvement,” Patil told PTI. He added that having data on real-time basis would help rank the progress of these districts.