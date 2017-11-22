Re-evaluation always takes time, be patient: Minister Vinod Tawde to students

Mumbai: Around 13,000 students are still waiting for their reevaluation results as the Mumbai University (MU) is striving to clear the backlog. The state minister for school education, higher and technical education Vinod Tawde claimed that students have to be patient as reevaluation is a prolonged process and every year the process faces some delay.

The delay from the university’s side is against the Bombay High Court (HC) direction where the court ordered the MU to announce all revaluation results by last week. Students have been waiting for two months after having applied for the revaluation process. Out of the 13,000 pending reevaluation results around 400 results belong to the Law course.

The education minister revealed that the reevaluation results always take time. Tawde said, “Every year we have around 41,000 revaluation cases but this year we had more than 50,000 revaluation cases. Every year the reevaluation process takes time as it is a prolonged process but students are unaware about it. We understand a student’s state of mind of wanting his or her result as soon as possible but they have to be patient.”

Students demanded postponement of the winter semester examinations till all reevaluation results are announced. But Tawde said that if the semester examinations are postponed then it will create a vicious circle which will delay the entire schedule of the academic year. “If the semester examinations are pushed then the entire academic year will change and this delay will affect every scheduled aspect and process,” Tawde said.

The university claimed every year the reevaluation process is delayed. A senior official of the MU said, “The process always takes time as the entire assessment has to be done again. In addition, there are students from varied courses and this takes time as we need to classify and maintain the answer scripts in order.”

While students revealed they are in fix whether to appear for the semester examination or wait for revaluation results. Mahek Joshi, a student said, “Even though we are appearing for semester examination we are told the revaluation process takes time so we have to wait. But why does it take time every year? Why is the process prolonged every year? In fact, this year we faced a result delay due to the mess in the online assessment and now we are still not sure if we have passed or failed.”

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai University to declare all re-evaluation results of law courses by Friday. The HC’s division bench headed by Justice Vasanti Naik asked the varsity to ensure all the results are declared by Friday since the additional exams for the course start from Monday.