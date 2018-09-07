‘Ravan’ speech may cost Ram Kadam his post

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed MLA Ram Kadam to refrain from interacting with the media, apparently stung by the “Beti Bhagao” jibe at its “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan. The jibe was spurred by MLA Kadam’s speech at a dahi handi event on Monday, in which he offered to abduct girls for spurned suitors.

Though sources in the state BJP admitted Kadam had been asked to stay away from the media, they declined to comment on whether Kadam would be divested of his position as party spokesperson. There are indications his name may be eventually struck off the list of party panellists who participate on television debates, to show action has been taken against him.

Women activists from the Shiv Sena, the BJP’s estranged ruling ally, staged a protest against Kadam’s remarks outside the state BJP office at Nariman Point, following which police presence outside the office was beefed up. Noted women’s rights activist Neelam Gorhe, termed the apology tweeted by Kadam as not being enough and vowed to raise the issue in the forthcoming winter session of the legislative council in November.

MLC Gorhe remarked, the BJP legislator had, in his apology, blamed his political rivals for allegedly twisting his statement. Terming it as an attack on women’s self-respect and rights, Gorhe wanted to know why no case had still been registered against Kadam. Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar disclosed MSCW had sent a suo motu notice to Kadam and had sought an explanation within eight days.

More misery was piled on Kadam in addition to the flak he was facing from his opponents. Party spokesperson and colleague Shaina NC slammed him for his controversial remarks. “It shocked me for two reasons. One is: Women in India are sometimes viewed as mere objects. On the one hand you talk about Saraswati, Durga and Lakshmi, you pray and worship women and on the other, you think you can go out and abuse her and get away with it,” Shaina said.