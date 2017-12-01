Ration card holders in Maharashtra to get tur dal at Rs 55 per kg

Mumbai: Maharashtra has approved the proposal to sell tur at 55 rupees per kg per month to every ration card holder through the public distribution system, a government release said. The state has taken the decision in order to ensure de-stocking of the pulse, which was procured in the last kharif season under the minimum support price scheme.

On November 13, Cogencis had exclusively reported that the government plans to sell the pulse through the public distribution system. Tur available for distribution in Mumbai and Thane are stocked at ware houses of Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai.

In Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad, the pulse will be delivered tothe respective warehouses by the Marketing Board. The state had purchased nearly 600,000 tn tur last season, which may face deterioration in quality. Also, the government needs to offload these stocks to accommodate new kharif crops being procured.