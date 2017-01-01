Rat menace to grow despite `1.8 cr annual civic budget

Mumbai : Despite several rounds of advertisements in the newspapers submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for outsourcing the work of killing the rats, the civic body has failed to get any response from the local organisations and private NGOs. Moreover, the civic body has extended their deadlines of application till January 21st has they have failed to get proper response from the 18 of the 24 wards in the city.

Though it is a small issue the concerns raised are regarding the amount of money spent. The number of workforce involved gives a picture of the magnitude of this problem. The BMC health department has proposed a budget of Rs 1.18 crore for the year, 2016-17, for killing rats.

The civic body had taken up the initiative of putting out advertisements in June last year for getting a minimum of three responses from each of the 24 wards but only six ward responded to this advertisements. Rajan Naringekar, Insecticide officer said, “The deadlines of application are extended because we are not getting the proper response from the wards only six wards have responded yet. After the deadline is over we will subsequently conduct a lottery system in the respective six wards like E-ward, G-south, F-north, L-ward, M-east ward and N-ward.”

For better and cheaper results the BMC is now trying to outsource this job, wherein agencies will be given a specific target to catch around 100-200 rats per night depending on the size of the ward and the situation, whether it is congested or not.

“We have called for an expression of interest for those who are willing to take up this job. They will be paid Rs 18 for each rat killed, but the rats have to be fresh,” said Keskar. At the cost of Rs 18 for an average of 150 rats per ward for all working days, the BMC is ready to spend more than Rs 2, 02, 17,600 on outsourcing which is still cheaper than the amount spent on in house employees.