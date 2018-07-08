rape cases of Minors on the rise

As per a survey, Mumbai has more cases recorded under POCSO Act than Delhi.

Mumbai : A report by the NGO PRAJA Foundation has stated that out of all the rape cases reported in 2016 in Mumbai, the victims in 72 per cent of the cases were young girls. This percentage has increased from 2015 when it was 63 per cent. The data reveals the shocking fact that children’s safety is under threat in Mumbai.

As per the survey, the numbers for Delhi and Mumbai show that Mumbai has more cases recorded under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as compared to Delhi. As per the report, in the last few years some of the most crucial steps towards strengthening the criminal justice system have arisen out of the rampant instances of violence against women and children across the country. Another significant amendment was the one advocated by the Justice Verma committee report (2013), which recommended amendments to the criminal law to provide for a quicker and improved trial in cases of sexual offences.

The recommendation also maintained that non-penetrative forms of sexual contact also be regarded as sexual assault. A long overdue step to protect the rights of children was acknowledging the rampant problem of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in India by enacting the special law — Protection of Children Against Sexual offences (POCSO) 2012. Under this law, child rape, harassment, exploitative use of children for the purposes of prostitution and pornography are all criminalised and severely punished. This act requires setting up of special courts for speedy trial and delivery of justice.

Both POCSO and the Justice Verma committee report are important events that have shaped the narrative of crime against women and children as of today.

According to Dipak Chattopadhyay, an advocate of the Bombay High Court and a former member of the Juvenile Justice Board, “It is important that the conviction rates increase in these cases. There needs to be an awareness about new laws such as POCSO and they need to be pursued in schools and communities. Through initiatives like Police Didi conducted by the Mumbai Police, children are being made aware about good touch and bad touch and to come forward to report incidents of violence. CCTVs cameras have become mandatory in all sch-ools in Mumbai. But more needs to be done to prevent such incidents, prosecute the guilty and spread awareness in society. Despite the fact that reporting crimes against women has incre-ased over the years, the conviction rate remains low.”