Ramdas Kadam cries criminal nexus between BJP, NCP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam today said local police probing the killing of two Shiv Sena leaders are going slow as they are under pressure from “a criminal nexus between the BJP and the NCP.”.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants had on Saturday evening shot dead Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Thube (40) in Shahunagar area of Kedgaon, hours after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced. The bypoll was won by the Congress.

Police on Sunday arrested four persons, including local NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, in connection with the crime.

Blaming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for “worsening” law and order situation in Maharashtra, Kadam, a senior Sena leader, said the progressive Maharashtra is fast turning into Uttar Pradesh.

Kadam alleged that as the arrested MLA is the son of NCP MLC Arun Jagtap and the son-in-law of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile, the investigators are under pressure to go slow in the case. He said the BJP was pretending of having “friendly ties” with the Sena, but is actually keen on weakening the party in connivance with the NCP. He demanded suspension of police officers Akshay Shinde and Abhay Parmar for “helping” the killers.