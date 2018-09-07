Ram Kadam finally apologises

Mumbai: On the day of dahi handi, BJP legislator, Ram Kadam made blasphemous comments saying, he will abduct girls to get them married to young men who loved them despite the opposition from the girls. Kadam’s speech went viral and the alliance party Shiv Sena and opposition leaders accused him of showing his Ravan side. Kadam made a half hearted apology which was not accepted by anyone and a Maratha girl challenged him to go ahead with his threat. Meanwhile, the alliance partner, Shiv Sena founder, Uddhav Thackeray made snide remark on ‘Beti Padhao’ and questioned the government whether it was amended to ‘Beti Bhagao.’ Kadam finally tweeted an apology on Thursday blaming his opponents for distorting his remarks which resulted in mothers and sisters getting upset.