Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP fields fourth candidate in upper house poll from Maharashtra
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vijaya Rahatkar as fourth candidate in the Rajya Sabha biennial election that will be held on March 23. In this way, seven candidates including four from BJP and one each from NCP and Shiv Sena has fielded candidates for the six vacant posts. Rahatkar, president of Maharashtra state commission for women filed her nomination on Monday, the last day to file it.
Kumar Ketkar, candidate of Congress too filed his nomination on Monday. According to Vinod Tawde, minister for school education, BJP will withdraw form of Rahatkar. “Rahatkar is dummy candidate and she will withdraw her nomination. The election will be held unoppose,” said Tawde.
According to BJP insider, they have doubt that there would be some mistake in filing of nomination form of R Muraleedharan, official candidate of BJP.