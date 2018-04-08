Rajiv Kochhar quizzed for third day in a row

The CBI also grilled Mahesh Chandra Punglia, Director of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd, during the preliminary enquiry.

Mumbai : Rajiv Kocchar, the brother-in-law of ICICI CEO Chanda Kocchar, was questioned on the third consecutive day on Saturday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged irregularities for amassing wrongful personal gains after ICICI Bank sanctioned loans worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Industries Limited.

The CBI also grilled Mahesh Chandra Punglia on Saturday during the preliminary enquiry related to ICICI-Videocon loan case. Punglia was previously an employee of Videocon and used to offer consultancy services to them. He is also Director of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd since January 15, 2009. The company is owned by Deepak Kochhar.

According to the agency officials, Rajiv was asked about the role of his Singapore-based company Avista Advisory in the restructuring of loan.

They said he was also asked about the help he extended to Videocon in securing the loan from the ICICI Bank, which was part of a Rs 40,000 crore credit given by a consortium of 20 banks.

Rajiv is being grilled by the CBI from morning to evening since Thursday.

He was detained at the Mumbai international airport and taken to the CBI office at Bandra-Kurla complex on Thursday after a Lookout Circular (LoC) against him. The CBI has has been questioning a few ICICI Bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250-crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has issued a notice against Chanda’s husband Deepak for tax evasion. The CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry against Deepak. The move came after ICICI bank shareholder Arvind Gupta accused Deepak of allegedly amassing wrongful persons gains after ICICI bank sanctioned loans worth Rs.3,250 crore to various private companies belonging to the Videocon Industries Limited.

Chanda Kochhar, who is facing questions of conflict of interest in the case, has not been named in the preliminary inquiry, which was registered after news reports raised questions about the Videocon Chairman giving loan of Rs 64 crore to a firm he had jointly promoted with Deepak Kochhar, six months after his group got the Rs 3,250 crore loan.

Sources said Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot could also called for questioning after examination of documents of the loan and statements.