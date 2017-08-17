Rajdhani passengers drugged, looted of Rs 10 lakh cash, valuables

Mumbai: More than 10 passengers of the Delhi-bound August Kranti Rajdhani Express which left Mumbai on Tuesday were drugged and robbed of their cash and valuables.

The Delhi Government Railway Police (GRP) is investigating into the robbery. Railway Protection Force officials of Ratlam said one of the passengers on the train realized that they were robbed of their valuables after the train reached Kota railway station on Wednesday morning. “On Wednesday morning, one female passenger who woke up at 2:30am realized that she was robbed as their bags were found scattered all over the place,” an RPF official of Ratlam Division said.

“All passengers in the air-conditioned coach woke up as the woman passenger alarmed the others of her cash which was stolen. The victim also alleged that she was drugged by the robbers as she suddenly slipped into deep sleep. At least 10 passengers complained to the RPF officials at Ratlam station of the incident,” the RPF official said. A total cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from 10 passengers. The robbery took place when the train reached Kota station. The RPF officials said the robbers only stole cash and gold valuables and left the bags behind. RPF officials said the Delhi GRP is investigating into the case and are questioning the passengers who were victims of train robbery.