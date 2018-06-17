Raj Bhavan’s peacocks a big draw, take in mor(e) after the rains

Mumbai : The immensely popular peacock sighting trips offered at the Governor’s bungalow, Raj Bhavan, will be back after a three-month break for the rains. Citizens have been making a beeline to undertake this tour. The sightings depend on one’s luck though, especially if one wants to see the birds in full plumage, as it were. Such beauty was on display last Thursday, +while on other days, weather permitting, the peacocks and peahens make their appearance.

Due to the vast greenery and isolated location of Raj Bhavan, it has become an abode for peacocks. The Governor of Maharashtra, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, threw open the gates to citizens for peacock sighting in September 2015 and this is one trip that has caught on.The Free Press Journal took a ride on Friday morning, the reporting time being 6.45 am. Suburbanites can register online and plan to take this morning trip. The tour is priced at Rs 25 per adult and is free for children accompanied by adults.

For a while, the feeling is that of being in a sanctuary or nature park. Some of us had reached well in advance, which the policemen on duty found very amusing, as some of their ilk were just signing in. We were then ushered in by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) staff in white uniforms to a waiting room, which lacked ventilation.

Soon the guide, Ramesh Patil, and other staff arrived with the vehicle that would take us on the tour. We took our seats and embarked on our quest to spot the peacocks. The first few stops allow first-time visitors to Raj Bhavan to soak in the sprawling property and the amazing sights it offers, with history strewn in. There is an exclusive road (which only the Governor is allowed to use) parallel to Walkeshwar Road, the Shri Gundi Devi temple and a spot near the private beach to see the sun emerge, a sight so

stunning that newcomers are shellshocked. The Raj Bhavan seat at the viewing gallery is a huge draw for selfie-seekers. Thereafter, the peacock trail begins.

Much to our luck on Friday, the peacocks showed us some real attitude. Since it had rained the previous night and the air was pleasant, the peacocks had climbed high up on the trees, making their mating calls. The peahens, meanwhile, seemed to be out on their morning stroll on the road. The non-appearance of peacocks did make some visitors restless, though a while later, this set of bank officials soon became absorbed in clicking selfies.

The entire atmosphere changed when Patil put a finger to his lips, signalling the group to be silent. As some of us walked in his direction, lo and behold! Two peacocks finally appeared. However, they seemed restless, as the selfie-snappers were becoming desperate to sneak them into their selfie frame and getting ready to chase after the birds. The guide had to stop the humans and exhort them to be still. This helped, as the peacocks then flew around a bit, strode royally and showed an inclination to hang around, giving us the promised, wonderful visual treat.

The MTDC officials conduct a tour generously strewn with historical facts, to let citizens learn the historic importance of this place, the Governor’s position and the details of the property. And on their part, curious citizens ask interesting questions. Like when the guide explained the significance of the Durbar Hall and the meetings taking place there, a female banking official asked whether the air-conditioners remained switched off at such times. At the end of the tour, some citizens ask the guide to bring the Governor to interact with them.

The visual treat ends warmly, with visitors being served a cup of hot tea or coffee and biscuits on the gubernatorial lawns, another morning treat of sorts. And when one does make one’s way to the gate, it would help to remember to step on the side of the helipad towards the sunset point, where the vast sea awaits a look-see.

This tour will resume after the monsoon. Details are available at rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in