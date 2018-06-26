Rains in Nashik bring smile on farmers’ faces

Nashik: The monsoon rains lashed several parts of the district in the last 24 hours, bringing a smile on the faces of farmers who were waiting for a good spell of showers to start sowing operations in their fields. The Peint tehsil in the district recorded 134 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Igatpuri-117 mm, Trimbakeshwar-112 mm, Kalwan-65 mm and Nashik tehsil- 61.3 mm, the Meteorological department here said.

While farmers cheered the rains, normal life was disrupted in the Nashik city due to water-logging at some places. Voters for the election held yesterday to the Nashik Teachers’ constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council waded through water to reach the polling centres. The showers continued till late last night but took a break today as residents of the district woke up to a bright and sunny morning.