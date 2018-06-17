Railways to install automatic rain gauge machines

“Once these machines are installed it will help in taking precautionary measures, as after every 15 minutes these will provide real time updates which can be accessed on mobile apps or the IMD website,” said an official.

Mumbai : The central and western railways have now planned to install automatic rain gauges (ARGs) between different suburban railway stations. Currently, the railway control room gets hourly updates from the field staff about rainfall where mechanical gauges are installed.

“Once these machines are installed it will help in taking precautionary measures, as after every 15 minutes these will provide real time updates which can be accessed on mobile apps or the IMD website. For example, CR can stop a train at Guru Tegh Bahadur station if heavy rainfall is detected in Wadala,” said an official.

CR officials said they have have received a request from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for installation of ARGs. “We will be conducting a meeting with IMD officials to select a feasible location to install ARGs,” the official added. IMD officials said the idea of installing ARGs emerged when they had met railway officials for pre-monsoon preparation.

KS Hosalikar, IMD deputy director-general (western region), said that currently there are 28 ARGs that provide data by the hour, but they are keen on increasing these to 100. The IMD is keen on having a rain gauge every 5 km in the city to get information about all areas.

“People are interested in knowing how much it has rained in their area. As railway land is open without any obstruction we felt that it would be appropriate to install these gauges at locations suggested by them,” Hosalikar said. The BMC currently has 60 automatic weather stations across the city.