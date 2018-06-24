Railways to act against violaters

Mumbai: The Railways has said that it would initiate action against those violating the Maharashtra government’s plastic ban which came into effect from Saturday.

“We are in touch with state government agencies to enforce the ban. After getting the nod of state authorities, we will start penalising passengers who are in possession of banned plastic items,” Central Railway Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar told PTI. Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that its had formed teams to implement the ban and fines would be levied on violators. He added that WR, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, had installed plastic bottle crusher machines at several stations to dispose of plastic waste in an environment-friendly manner.

Both WR and CR, along with IRCTC, plan to install such crushing machines at more stations and inside coaches as well, officials said.