Railways await govt nod to act against plastic ban violators

Mumbai: Over two weeks after the railway authorities requested the Maharashtra Environment Ministry to authorise them to act against the plastic ban violators and penalise them, they are still waiting for a response.

A couple of days before the state-wide ban on plastic items came into force on June 23, the Central Railway (CR) as well as the Western Railway (WR) had made the request to the ministry.

“We had requested the state Environment Ministry to include railways in the list of authorities nominated for the implementation of the banned plastic items so that we can take action against the violators. We had made the request a couple days before the ban came into effect,” a senior official of CR said.

“However, even after two weeks the state government is yet to respond to our request. Until and unless we are officially given power, we cannot collect fine from the violators,” he added.

A WR official said they are also waiting for the government’s green signal to implement the ban on its premises.