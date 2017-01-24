Rahul Gandhi to take call on Mumbai Congress mess

Mumbai: While the Congress party has been fighting hard to get support from its oldest ally in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party, their central leadership is trying to control the damage caused by the internal politics within the party.

The differences between Gurudas Kamat, the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Sanjay Nirupam, the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has gone on viral in social media and the second generation leaders leaving the party has excalated. Now the issue has reached the party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi who has immediately appointed Bhoopinder Hudda, former chief minister of Haryana to resolve the issues in Mumbai Congress.

Disappointed with the ‘working style’ of Nirupam, Kamat has accused him of sidelining him last Friday. On the same day, he wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel accusing how Nirupam of discriminating between the followers belonging to both then camps.

Kamat has kept himself busy in a Congress party function till January 17. He has participated in the party rallies and even addressed the party workers corner rally in North –East district in Mumbai. These were last scheduled programmes for the Mumbai party unit.

Meanwhile, Nizamuddin Rayeen, president of Congress party’s minority cell resigned from his post. The former Mayor of Mumbai Hareshwar Patil and former legislator Rameshsingh Thakur too left the party claiming they have not been given due respect from Nirupam,” claimed Krishna Hegde, who also joined BJP on Monday.

Disgusted with this situation, Kamat, in a series of tweet revealed working style of Nirupam and brought in notice to the party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Taking congnisance of Kamat’s complaint, Gandhi appointed Hudda to resolve the issue. Hudda will meet party leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Nirpuama refused to be dragged into any controversy, saying Hooda will address the concerned issues.