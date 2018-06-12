Rahul Gandhi to interact with grassroot-level Congress workers in Mumbai

Mumbai: Since the time Rahul Gandhi has taken charge of Congress Party, he has been trying connect it with the party karykartas (cadre), who have complained of being ignored in the past.

Gandhi is visiting Mumbai on Tuesday and will meet and interact with booth-level karykartas of the party. The cadre had complained recently to Gandhi that the leaders have not sought their opinion till date. According to a senior party leader, it has not been the culture of the Congress for the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) to interact directly with the grassroot party workers, instead they would only meet the top leaders and discuss with them the strategies to spread at the ground level. As a result of this, in the last elections, the Congress party got a drubbing, since the cadre was disgruntled at not getting tickets and did not work for the leaders.

‘Connect to booth-level party workers Abhiyan’, the new offline mantra and ‘Project Shakti’- the online mode of communication, are the two new initiatives of the ‘Rahul era’ Congress. He will have a dialogue with nearly 15,000 booth level karyakartas at the National Exhibition Centre at Goregaon (E) in the afternoon. There are around 9,500 booths identified by the Election Commission across the island and suburban city and each has party workers to establish contact with citizens residing in these neighbourhoods.

In offline method, Gandhi will speak with grassroots party workers, whereas in the online communication, Project Shakti, a cellphone number will be given to citizens. They have to register their voters’ identity numbers and Gandhi will interact with registered people directly. This method has already been used in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Mumbai will be the third centre to start this project. Gandhi will also interact with the party’s corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Gandhi will attend Bhiwandi court in the morning for the ongoing trial against him in the defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).