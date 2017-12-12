Rahul Gandhi is an honest person and a leader who can take the Congress legacy forward, says Ashok Chavan

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Congress party thanked the outgoing president of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sonia Gandhi for nominating her son, Rahul Gandhi as the new president of the party. Ashok Chavan, the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said: “Every Congress party president has not only worked for the benefit of the party, but has also contributed to the development of the country.”

Chavan welcomed Rahul, who was appointed as the new president of AICC on Monday, saying, “He will carry on with this legacy.” Chavan, also said, “It is a historic day and we are all very happy.” Chavan stated, the Congress leadership has always worked towards all round development of the country. Speaking of Rahul, Chavan said, “He is an honest person and a leader who can take the Congress legacy forward.”

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, Chavan said: “He is a ‘feku,’ who is misguiding the people of this country. The country is facing a downward trend under his leadership.” Chavan added, “This is a dangerous trend against our democracy the social fabric.”