Rafale Deal: PM, defence minister must quit, says Congress

Mumbai: Despite a heat wave in Mumbai, hundreds of Congressmen gathered on Mumbai roads to protest the Rafale deal scam. During a show of strength, the party leaders demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Later, the delegation of the party met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and sought a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court monitored inquiry into the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal scam.

The protest march began from racecourse at Mahalakshmi and concluded at the historic August Kranti Maidan. Congress leader in Lok Sabha and general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We conducted this massive protest to create awareness about Rafale scam and expose the deep rooted corruption which exists in the Modi-led government. We have received a lot of support from the common man and if we come together, more scams of the Modi government will be exposed.”

Kharge added, “This government is anti-people. When women and people from backward classes are subjected to violence, Modi conveniently keeps quiet. We demand that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) should look into this matter and a JPC should be appointed for the same.” Kharge, who was leading the protest in Mumbai, said, “The government has failed completely on the part of ensuring transparency in Rafale deal, that is why the government is not ready for a JPC probe.”

Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) stated the Congress will continue this protest until justice is served. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam alleged the scam is worth Rs 41,205 crore.

Political capsule

= Unveiling of ‘Mothi Tichi Savli’ a book on Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

Penned by Meena Mangeshkar-Khadilkar

Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker, will unveil the book

At Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi at 6.15 pm

= Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will attend 102nd birth anniversary celebrations of Dr M S Subbalakshmi and conferment of Shanmukhananda Vijaya Bank, Dr M S Subbalakshmi Fellowship Awards in Music

At Rangsharda auditorium, Bandra (W)