Radar stations installed at 46 locations

beefing up security along the coastline

Mumbai : The maritime security apparatus has taken a paradigm shift after terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is giving emphasis on surveillance, intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst the various stakeholders to ensure an effective response to any emerging situation.

A surveillance system, called Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN), comprising chain of static sensors having radars, Automatic Identification System (AIS), day/night cameras and Met sensors at 46 locations along the coastline and islands has been established by the Indian Coast Guard.

The Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Commander of Coast Guard West region, Varun Augustya told the Free Press Journal that a chain of radar stations have been recently installed at various locations in co-ordination with Bharat Electronics Limited and Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

“The equipments located at these radar stations provide information regarding vessels transiting through an area including automatic identification of vessels (when fitted with AIS) so that monitoring of maritime traffic close to coast can be undertaken,” added Augustya.

In order to achieve near gap-free surveillance of the entire coastline, 38 additional radar stations and 08 Mobile Surveillance Systems apart from VTMS connectivity at Gulf of Kutch and Gulf of Khambat, have been installed under CSN phase-II.

Also, the ICG conducts regular exercise with all the stakeholders including Navy, Mumbai police, fishermen, ports, customs, etc.