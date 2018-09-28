‘Raamlaxman’ Vijay Patil to get Lifetime Achievement award

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award for Lifetime Achievement’ in the field of music will be conferred on senior music composer Vijay Patil, better known as ‘Raamlaxman’. The award, announced every year on Mangeshkar’s birthday, comprises a cash prize of Rs five lakh and a citation. Culture Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement here Friday. The date of the award ceremony will be announced shortly, he said.

In his over four-decades-long career, Patil has composed music for more than 150 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri languages, including blockbusters such as ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’. Born on September 16, 1942, at Nagpur, Patil took his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle. He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

Marathi actor-filmmaker Dada Kondke first signed him up as music composer for his film “Pandu Havaldar” in 1974. Patil then composed music for several other films produced by Kondke, including ‘Tumcha Amcha jamla’, ‘Ram Ram Gangaram’ and ‘Bot Lavil Tithe Gudgulya’.

He became “Laxman” of the composer duo ‘Raam-Laxman’, however, even after the death of his partner Ram, he continued to compose music under the same name. He composed music for several Hindi films including ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Tarana’, ‘Hum Se Badhkar Kaun’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ‘100 Days’ and ‘Anmol’.