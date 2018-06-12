Quit plastic movement: Our dependency on plastic should reduce, says Congress leader Milind Deora

Mumbai: Urging the citizens to reduce the dependency on the single use plastic, Congress leader Milind Deora launched the Plastic Waste Recycling Drive at World Trade Centre in Cuff Parade on Monday.

The initiative, which is also called #QuitPlasticMovement, will have a waste collection truck which will reach out to the societies in the entire Ward A in a scheduled manner to collect plastic waste.

The chief guest of the event Actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza along with Kiran Diggaonkar, BMC nodal officer on plastic ban, Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition in the BMC, Member of Legislative Council Bhai Jagtap inaugurated the waste collection truck at the event.

Congress MP Milind Deora stated that this event is a citizens’ initiative and not a political one. “We want the resident associations to participate and spread awareness. Plastic has made our life convenient. But we should now reduce the dependency on single use plastic.”

“We hope to rope in 200 buildings and resident associations here in Ward A to make this initiative a success,” he added.

Kiran Digaonkar, BMC nodal officer on plastic ban said that the civic body has collected about 137 tonnes of plastic waste in last one month. “The main problem is to dispose off plastic. There is a need to dispose off the plastic in a scientific way.”

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza urged citizen to switch to plastic free ways. Giving her own example she said she had switched to using bamboo toothbrush instead of plastic one. “People view environment as separate from themselves, which is not true. If we individually bring change it would amount to a lot. As citizens, we have to take responsibility. The change will take time, but it needs collective effort.”