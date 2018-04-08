Pvt schools seek autonomy, Rs 2.5k grant for students

Mumbai : Authorities of around 30,000 private unaided schools of 25 states marched to Delhi on Saturday under their campaign ‘Chalo Delhi.’ Schools of Maharashtra submitted various demands to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) for improving state of schools.

Education allowance for marginalised students is one of the major demands of these schools. Students with economically weak background should be given an educational allowance of Rs 2,500 per month.

The authorities of these schools stated students should be encouraged through financial help to gain education. Rajendra Singh, Secretary of Independent English Schools Association, said, “We got to reduce the heavy burden of paying high-end. Students and their families cannot afford education due to lack of financial help. This monthly allowance will help students sustain a healthy education on a continuous basis.”

The other demand includes autonomy for private schools. They also demanded private schools should be given a right to decide whether they want to be profit or a no-profit institution.

“Criteria like fee structure, intake capacity and other factors should be decided based on this right given to schools,” Singh added.

Private unaided schools under Federation of Schools Association of Maharashtra (FSAM) initiated this campaign due to non-payment of reimbursement fee for admissions under Right to Education (RTE). These schools are demanding the reimbursement amount which the state has not paid since last five years.

Schools claimed they are unable to award admissions through RTE as they do not have funds. A member of FSAM said, “We will submit our demands to the chief minister of the state as the state has been neglecting education of marginalised student.”

FSAM claimed the reimbursement amount is 1,200 crores since 2012 while the state claims it is releasing funds.