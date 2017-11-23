Pune: Yerwada Central Jail to soon start video calling facility for inmates

The Maharashtra State Prison Department, in an initiative, has decided to start video calling facility for women inmates. Video calling facility will help those women inmates whose family refuse to meet them due to social norms. Women inmates in this facility will be able to see their kin who are shy from meeting them.

The facility is set to begin at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune and will after then will be operated in jails across Maharashtra. Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Bhushankumar Upadhyay told Mid-Day, “We started this initiative from Saturday on a pilot basis. Inmates will be able to talk to their families via video calls. We have purchased a smart phone and will use it in the women’s prison. This will help such women who can hope to join their families.”

While women inmates are trying to transform their lives and working for their betterment, but usually they let down by their families of these women inmates hardly turn up. Jail Superintendent U T Pawar told Mid-Day, “We started the concept of gala bhet (meetings) where the convicted inmates could meet their children. Many inmates have transformed and are working for their betterment; they also have hope that they can go and live with their family and earn by working. But we have seen that while women inmates usually call their relatives to meet them, they hardly turn up. We realised that it is due to social issues, and to overcome this hurdle we started the initiative.”

Currently, there are more than 398 women inmates housed at Yerwada Central Jail, out of which 120 are serving imprisonment sentences, two are capital punishment convicts, and the rest are undertrials.