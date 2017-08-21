Pune woman kidnaps her 5-month-old niece, held by RPF

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a five-month-old girl who was being kidnapped by her aunt on on the Chennai Express train on Friday. Shivaji Akade, father of the child who is a resident of Pune, registered a complaint with the Vishramwadi police in Pune that his child was kidnapped by her own aunt.

“We were informed by Akade that the kidnapper was planning to take the child to Andhra Pradesh on the Chennai Express,” said a senior railway police official. The accused was identified as Ratna (40), a resident of Vishramwadi in Pune. The police then alerted the Mumbai railway police helpline about the kidnapping.

“The police officials informed the railway Mumbai helpline number late on Friday evening about the incident. With the help of descriptions of the accused and the child, the railway police helpline alerted the railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials at Daund, Solapur, Gulbarga and Wadi railway stations,” added the official. On Saturday, Ratna was spotted at the Solapur station. The Solapur railway police arrested Ratna under the Indian Penal Code sections of 363 for kidnapping.