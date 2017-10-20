Pune woman denied Rs 10 lakh compensation for failed sterilisation surgery

Mumbai: The Pune district consumer forum has rejected a woman’s complaint seeking compensation from the civic body for a failed sterilisation procedure, saying government hospitals are not covered under the Consumer Protection Act and also noted there was no medical negligence.

The woman had approached the forum with the complaint that the sterilisation procedure she underwent at a civic hospital was a failure and sought a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“It is not established by the complainant that the doctors performing the surgery were not skilled and had no experience. Moreover, the Kamala Nehru Hospital (where the procedure was carried out) is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation and hence she cannot become a consumer (under the Act),” observed a two-member bench of the forum comprising president V P Utpat and member Onkar Patil, last week. They rejected the woman’s claim that there was medical negligence on part of the hospital.

According to the complainant, after the sterilisation procedure, she was intimated that if she misses her menstrual cycle, she has to visit the hospital. As per the complaint,in February 2014, when an ultra-sonography was performed, it transpired that she was pregnant for six weeks. According to her, the doctors assured her that her pregnancy can be medically terminated but they did not take any responsibility about her health and life.

The woman said she already had three children and the failed procedure “unnecessarily burdened her with a fourth child”, especially since her economical condition was very poor (her husband is a fish-vendor).